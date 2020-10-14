Sioux City cemeteries featured in Museum's fall programming

SIOUX CITY -- Explore the community's past with two Sioux City Public Museum fall programs featuring local cemeteries.

Sioux City's Catholic Cemetery will be featured in "History at High Noon: Calvary Cemetery," presented by longtime cemetery employee Walt Peterson, which can be accessed at siouxcitymuseum.org/history-at-high-noon on Thursday.

Notable individuals who shaped local history will be in the free Logan Park Cemetery walking tour. Limited to 20 participants, this walking tour -- led by archived manager Tom Munson and archival records clerk Haley Aguirre -- will start at 10 a.m. Oct. 24.

Reservations are required by calling 712-279-6174. Social distancing will be observed during this tour.

While the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., recently reopened, some onsite programs have been suspended until further notice. For more information, call the museum or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.

