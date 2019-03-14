SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Chamber Music will have a performance by "Maggie in the Meantime" at 3 p.m. Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St.
Made up on four musicians -- Magdalena Modzelewska, Blaine Fickbohm, Darrel Fickbohm and Jeff Paul -- who have been playing since they were children. This collaborative concert will include two sets of traditional Irish and Scottish selections.
Single admission adult tickets are $15 and will be available at the door. Students are admitted free.