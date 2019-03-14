Try 3 months for $3

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Chamber Music will have a performance by "Maggie in the Meantime" at 3 p.m. Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St.

Made up on four musicians -- Magdalena Modzelewska, Blaine Fickbohm, Darrel Fickbohm and Jeff Paul -- who have been playing since they were children. This collaborative concert will include two sets of traditional Irish and Scottish selections.

Single admission adult tickets are $15 and will be available at the door. Students are admitted free.  

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Food and Lifestyles reporter

Load comments