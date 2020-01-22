Sioux City Community among districts cancelling Wednesday classes

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Community Schools have been added to the area schools that cancelled class Wednesday due to icy conditions.

The district's communication manager Mandie Mayo added that the school's operations and maintenance staff will have a late 10 a.m. start.

South Sioux City and Dakota Valley Schools had already announced they were cancelling classes for the day. Indeed, most schools, colleges and many medical clinics are closed or have scheduled late starts.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 p.m. Wednesday for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Ida and Woodbury Counties in Iowa.

This means a mix between ice and snow is expected. Ice and snow accumulation can be as much as two inches in some locations. A northerly wind is also expected to gust up to 30 mph.

Motorists should plan on experiencing slippery road conditions as well as patchy blowing snow in places.

Sioux City Transit buses, which did not run early in the morning, were slated to begin service at 8:30 a.m.

