Sioux City Community School District extends free sack meal pick-up times

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District has extended serving times for free sack breakfasts and lunches, available Monday through Friday, at more than 20 locations.

As part of the Emergency COVID-19 Food Service Program to feed kids while schools are closed due to the pandemic, the school district is distributing free meals. All children, ages 1-18, are eligible for the meal service.

All kids will receive a breakfast sack and a lunch sack to be eaten off-site. Meals that are served hot must be eaten within one hour or refrigerated and store safely immediately.

Now, take-out meals will be available now at these locations:

Bryant Elementary School, 3040 Jones St., 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 901 Floyd Blvd., 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m

East Middle School, 5401 Lorraine Ave., 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Loess Hills Elementary School, 1717 Casselman St., 10:45-11:45 a.m.

West High School, 2001 Casselman St., 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St., 10:45-11:45 a.m.