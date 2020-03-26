Sioux City Community School District extends free sack meal pick-up times

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District has extended serving times for free sack breakfasts and lunches, available Monday through Friday, at more than 20 locations.
As part of the Emergency COVID-19 Food Service Program to feed kids while schools are closed due to the pandemic, the school district is distributing free meals. All children, ages 1-18, are eligible for the meal service.
All kids will receive a breakfast sack and a lunch sack to be eaten off-site. Meals that are served hot must be eaten within one hour or refrigerated and store safely immediately.
Now, take-out meals will be available now at these locations:
Bryant Elementary School, 3040 Jones St., 10:45-11:45 a.m.
Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 901 Floyd Blvd., 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m
East Middle School, 5401 Lorraine Ave., 10:45-11:45 a.m.
Loess Hills Elementary School, 1717 Casselman St., 10:45-11:45 a.m.
West High School, 2001 Casselman St., 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St., 10:45-11:45 a.m.
Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd., 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
Liberty Elementary School, 1623 Rebecca St., 10:45-11:45 a.m.
Hunt @ A+ Arts Elementary School, 1114 W. 27th St., 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
Leeds Elementary School, 3919 Jefferson St., 10:45-11:45 a.m.
North Middle School, 2101 Outer Drive North, 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
North High School, 4200 Cheyenne Blvd., 12:15- 1 p.m.
Unity Elementary School, 1901 Unity Ave., 10:30-11:20 a.m.
Spalding Park Elementary School, 4101 Stone Ave., 11:30 a.m.- 12:10 p.m.
Morningside STEM Elementary School, 3601 Bushnell Ave., 12:15- 1 p.m.
Regency Trailer Court, 4101 E. Gordon Drive, 10:30-11:20 a.m.
Regency (Gibson) Apartments, 2201 Gibson St., 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
Old McKinley School, 200 Paxton St., 10:30-11:20 a.m.
Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School (new building), 615 20th St., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Martin's Evergreen Trailer Park, 5309 Highway 75 North, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Lake Forest Trailer Court, 3700 28th St., 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
Hillside Park Apartments, 2800 W. Fourth St., 10:30-11:20 a.m.
Lyons Park, W. 1st and John St., 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Crittenton's Stella Sanford Child Development Center, 1724 Geneva St., 10:45 - 11:45 a.m.
