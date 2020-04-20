Sioux City Community School District juniors can take ACT exam for free this summer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- All current Sioux City Community School District juniors may request a voucher in order to take an ACT exam this summer, according to East High School counselor Jennifer Petersen.

Ordinarily, students could take the ACT exam -- a standardized test used for college admission -- during April.

"Since schools were closed due to COVID-19 concerns, students couldn't take advantage," Petersen said.

Instead, ACT exams will be administered on June 13 and July 18 at all Sioux City high schools. In addition, all test fees will be waived for students.

"Any member of the current junior class will have until Tuesday to request a voucher," Petersen said.

