Sioux City Community School District to offer summer free meal program

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program, beginning June 7 and running through July 30, with some sites serving meals until Aug. 13.

Meals will be available Monday through Friday without charge for children, ages 1 - 18. Each child will receive a breakfast sack and a lunch sack to be eaten off-site. All meals that are served hot must be eaten within one hour or refrigerated and stored safely immediately.