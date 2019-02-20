SIOUX CITY -- While the snow front that dumped nearly 5 inches of the white stuff in Sioux City Wednesday has left the area, the clean-up continues.
Sioux City Street Division Supervisor Ed Pickens said street crews will continue to work, 24 days a day, to remove snow from main streets in addition to cleaning up side streets.
This task isn't easy because of the residents who aren't complying with Sioux City's snow emergency ordinances, Pickens said Wednesday afternoon.
"It would make our job easier if people would follow parking rules when a snow emergency is declared," he said.
However, Sioux City's snow emergency is expected to be lifted at 7 a.m. Thursday. The vehicles will be able to park on both sides of the street, unless otherwise posted.
Still, Sioux City did come on the low end in terms of precipitation, according to Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
"Northern parts of Siouxland were hit especially hard with this system," Chapman said, noting that Emerson Neb. had 7.5 inches of snow while Rock Rapids had 8 inches of wintry precipitation.
Sunshine will return to Siouxland on Thursday, with a forecast high approaching around 31. Another round of snow showers is possible Thursday night. One to three inches of accumulation is possible with lows around 20. Friday's high will hit near 33.
But don't get used to this above freezing highs, Chapman said.
"Even though it's too early to tell but snow may be returning to Siouxland on Saturday," he said.