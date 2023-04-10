SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to defer the second reading of an ordinance which would increase residential, commercial and industrial sewer rates until its next meeting on April 17.

Council members agreed to meet with business leaders to discuss concerns arising from the rate increase which would help the city rebuild its aging wastewater treatment plant at 3100 S. Lewis Blvd.

The project is expected to cost $580 million.

Last April, the council greenlighted a $617,700 consulting services agreement with Hazen and Sawyer, P.C., a Minneapolis-based environmental engineering firm, to develop a comprehensive facility plan that will guide the city's wastewater treatment services for the next two decades.

Residential users currently being charged $22.52 a month for 3,000 gallons (400 cubic feet) would pay $27.03 in fiscal year 2024 (which begins July 1); $29.73 in FY2025; and $30.62 in FY2026.

The sewer bill of a small family using 6,000 gallons (800 cubic feet) a month would raise from $41.85 to $50.19 in FY2024. The following two years, the monthly rate for the family would be $55.20 and $56.86.

A large family currently being charged $80.49 for 12,000 gallons (1,600 cubic feet) would pay $96.52 in FY2024; $106.16 in FY2025; and $109.34 in FY2026.

Hazen and Sawyer also proposed sharing the cost allocation of investments in future infrastructure 50/50 between nonindustrial users, which included commercial and residential ratepayers, and industrial users.

Under the proposal, a large industry currently paying $5.05 million annually would see their sewer rates increase to $6.56 million in FY2024; $7.87 million in FY2025; and $9.45 million in FY2025.

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan said such an increase would have a detrimental effect on attracting industry to the community and well as keeping current industry from leaving.

"While we appreciate the need to make improvements to the current wastewater treatment plant, it comes with a tremendous price tag to commercial users,' he said, addressing council members.

Which is why McGowan suggested the city take some extra time in making proposed changes.

"We can't continue to kick the can down the road forever," he said. "But there needs to be more discussion."

Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore agreed, noting that concerns made by McGowan and others should be considered.

"While we can't make any promises, the city council will use the next seven days to listen to residential, commercial and industrial representatives regarding rate increases," Moore said.

In other action, the city council deferred action, until next week. on an ordinance that expanded the mileage requirement in which city employees may reside.

"Quite often, EMT jobs or wastewater plant jobs have fewer applicants because city employees are expected to live close to town," Moore said. "We're asking (city human resources director) Janelle Bertrand to see if we can attract more applicants if we cast the net further in order to attract more people who can drive in from surrounding communities."