Sioux City Council defers vote on one-year agreement with Gill Hauling
Sioux City Council defers vote on one-year agreement with Gill Hauling

SIOUX CITY --  The Sioux City Council will wait another week to vote on a one-year agreement extension that the city's solid waste collection has with Gill Hauling, Inc. of Jackson, Nebraska.

The deferment was to give city environmental services manager Roger Bentz more time to see if the agreement will allow small home improvement businesses or individuals to use the city's landfill by dropping off debris.

Bob Scott Mug

Scott

"A guy making home improvements on his property should be able to drop off debris at our landfill instead of making a special trip to Jackson," Mayor Bob Scott said during the Monday meeting. "I think we'll need to clarify that before continuing."

In a 5-0 vote, the City Council approved a resolution for Gill Hauling to eliminate the definitions of nonworking holidays and working holidays, while clarifying the definition of other holidays.

Also on a 5-0 vote, the City Council approved an ordinance to clarify language pertaining to holiday collection in addition to increase landfill fees, charges and net weight of loads to coincide with the current solid waste agreement.

On a 4-1 vote, the City Council approved a $3.84 million proposal from Kosovich & Murphy Developments to build a 24-unit apartment complex at 1720 Morningside Ave., a city-owned lot. 

It was chosen over a $3,224,500 proposal for a 24-unit apartment complex by Aftershock Ventures LLC at the same location.

City Council member Alex Watters, the lone dissenter, questioned if students at the nearby Morningside University could afford the rent of the apartments, while Julie Schoenherr said the slightly smaller units in Koskovich & Murphy's proposal will make the property more economical.  

