Sioux City Council discusses exotic animal ordinance

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Council members received photographs of snakes and mice a Sioux City woman alleges she discovered in her townhouse garage last week.

Marilyn Twinn shared the photos when the council met for its meeting on Monday.

Twinn shares a wall with her neighbor Parker Moos.

On July 11, Sioux City Police and Sioux City Animal Control removed more than 50 exotic snakes and feeder mice from Moos' 4624 Harrison St. house.

Sioux City doesn't permit ball pythons and certain other types of nonvenomous snakes within city limits, although ball pythons are legal under Iowa Code.

The banned snakes will be relocated to reptile relocation facilities.

Moos, a Sioux City realtor who planned to open an exotic pet store, was on vacation when the snakes were removed. He said a sibling who was caring for the snakes in his absence, failed to properly secure an enclosure, enabling them to escape.

While the ball pythons and three boa constrictors were removed from Moos' residence, other corn and king snakes, which are legal, were left by animal control.

"Apparently, they are still getting out," Twinn tearfully told council members. "I'm still finding them on my property."

Moos had planned to address the City Council in the near future, asking councilmembers to amend its code. Twinn said she wants to move away from her townhouse but feared nobody wants to live next door to a neighbor with an abundance of snakes.

"The value of my house has decreased," she said. "No one is going to buy it today, tomorrow, two years or five years."

Mayor Bob Scott said he's be willing to listen to any proposal offered by Moos but expressed sympathy towards Twinn.

If any city ordinance were to change, it likely would limit the number of snakes that can be kept legally.

"We don't allow more than three cats or dogs in any city residences," Scott said. "There is no reason why a person can keep more than 50 snakes in a townhouse."

In other actions

The City Council deferred action on MidAmerican Energy Company's plan to build a new service center to a 58-acre site on the city's northside.

The City Council was to approve a development agreement for the new service center, which will be located at 5515 28th St., near the Highway 20 bypass. The deferment was due to the absence of Council Member Alex Watters.

On an unanimous vote, Councilmembers agreed to table any future discussion until Watters' return during the July 25th meeting.