Sioux City Council reviews reducing deer population within city limits

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council reviewed whether to expand the number of tags that hunters could receive while hunting deer within city limits.

According to Police Capt. Mark Kirkpatrick, Sioux City is one of 18 Iowa communities which have been established Deer Management Zones by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Since 1990, Deer Management Zones have existed as a way to reduce and maintain deer population when it comes to public safety.

"County-wide, we've been a part of the Deer Management Zone," Kirkpatrick said. "Sioux City represents a huge slice of Woodbury County's Deer Management Zone."

Sioux City is looking into adding 200 more tags for bow hunters to use while hunting deer. This increase is being considered after a road-killed deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in November 2019.

In total, eight Iowa counties had deer testing positive for the fatal neurological disease, which is transferred from deer to deer by direct contact or contact by bodily fluids, last winter.