Sioux City Council reviews reducing deer population within city limits

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council reviewed whether to expand the number of tags that hunters could receive while hunting deer within city limits.
According to Police Capt. Mark Kirkpatrick, Sioux City is one of 18 Iowa communities which have been established Deer Management Zones by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Since 1990, Deer Management Zones have existed as a way to reduce and maintain deer population when it comes to public safety.
"County-wide, we've been a part of the Deer Management Zone," Kirkpatrick said. "Sioux City represents a huge slice of Woodbury County's Deer Management Zone."
Sioux City is looking into adding 200 more tags for bow hunters to use while hunting deer. This increase is being considered after a road-killed deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in November 2019.
In total, eight Iowa counties had deer testing positive for the fatal neurological disease, which is transferred from deer to deer by direct contact or contact by bodily fluids, last winter.
However, deer within city limits have also caused collisions with vehicles as well as causing damage to homes, plants and gardens.
"Sioux City does have an ongoing problem with deer," Kirkpatrick said. "I had a deer in my own backyard just a few days ago."
Kirkpatrick said Deer Management Zones have never been an issue since prior approval between a property owner and a bow hunter is needed.
Answering a question posed by council member Julie Schoenherr, Kirkpatrick said more tags will not necessarily mean more bow hunters.
"Hunting a deer with a bow and arrow is very different than hunting a deer with a gun," Kirkpatrick, himself an experienced archery hunter, explained. "A bow hunter could wait all day without shooting a deer. Instead, it is more likely that deer hunters will be the ones wanting more tags."
