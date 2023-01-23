Sioux City Council schedules a hearing for Riverside Recreational Sports Complex

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council has scheduled a Feb. 6 hearing to discuss the Hesse Foundation's rental of the Riverside Recreational Sports Complex.

The Hesse Foundation, a nonprofit organization affiliated with the Arena Sports Academy, is also currently renting Long Line's Family Rec Center's second floor from the city, but the facility's climbing wall and party room are not included in the lease.

City staff had recommended the City Council to award a lease agreement to the Hesse Foundation because it had higher registration numbers than Westside Little League and would need to utilize a great number of fields.

When city staff met with representatives from both sides on Jan. 6, the Hesse Foundation said they had commitments for 52 softball teams, with the possibility of adding another 20 teams. The Westside Little League said it had 12 individual registrations.

Also during the Jan. 6 meeting, the Hesse Foundation said they would need all six Riverside Complex fields at other locations.

During Monday's meeting, council member Matthew O'Kane expressed disappointment over how the situation had been handled.

Mayor Bob Scott agreed.

"This should never got to where it got," he said. "This ought to be about kids, not about personalities."

In other news, JEO Consulting Group and the Sioux City Engineering Department presented a $51 million plan to reconstruct some of downtown's most at-risk water lines, sewer lines and storm lines.

Some of the city's current infrastructure has been in service for as long as 136 years.

The downtown infrastructure plan will be broken down into more than 25 individual project and be completed over a 10-to-20 year time period.