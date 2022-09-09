Sioux City country performer Dane Louis to play Anthem free concert

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City native Dane Louis will perform a free concert at 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St.
With a sound compared to John Mellencamp and Eric Church, Louis has been the opening act for countless country stars who've appeared at Anthem or Hard Rock's Battery Park over the past few years.
An Anthem concert featuring actor and musician Corey Feldman, which was slated for Friday, has been rescheduled for Nov. 5.
All Anthem shows are slated for audiences, age 21 and over.
