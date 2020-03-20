You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City digs out from nearly 4 inches of new snow
Sioux City digs out from nearly 4 inches of new snow

2020 spring snowstorm

Steve Fairley removes snow off of a sidewalk along 6th Street in downtown Sioux City. Iowa, Friday, March 20, 2020. The city received about four inches of snow overnight starting Thursday, the first day of Spring.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Many Sioux Cityans started their Friday by digging out from nearly 4 inches of wet, heavy snow that fell Thursday night.

The snow will likely be gone from the streets and the sidewalks by Monday, according to Todd Heitkamp, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Service in Sioux Falls.

"That's the nice thing about early-spring snow storms," he said. "Sioux City received 3.8 inches of snow over a period of a few hours. But the snow melts right away."

Well, it probably won't be melting much on Friday. The sun will be out but a north/northwest wind of 15 to 30 mph will keep things blustery. The high will hit 28 degrees during the afternoon hours.

Temps will rebound dramatically on Saturday as sun and a southerly breeze of 10 mph will send the Mercury up near 40.

Sunday's high of 49 and Monday's high of 56 will contribute to the snow melting quickly.

However, we're aren't out of the woods yet. There is a slight chance of rain, beginning Monday night. A rain/snow mix will be back in the forecast next Thursday.

Still, Heitkamp doesn't anticipate much sow from this system. 

"We don't think it will be producing 4 inches of snow," he said. "But it's too soon to tell."

