Sioux City digs out from under 2.3 inches of new snow

SIOUX CITY -- Much of Siouxland will continue to experience the after-effects of a snow that left 2.3 inches on the ground in Sioux City on Sunday.
"While the major part of the system is out of the area, parts of Siouxland will see occasional flurries or periods of freezing until late Monday morning," Brad Adams, an observing project leader with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said.
This will be especially true for people in such Siouxland towns as Ponca, Neb., which received 5 inches of new snow, and Yankton, S.D., which got socked with 7 inches of the white stuff.
Monday will bring cloudy skies as well as a high of 35. There will be a gradual clearing during the overnight hours. The low will dip to around 18.