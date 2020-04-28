You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City Diocese maintaining suspension of public masses
SIOUX CITY -- Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Sioux City Diocese said he will not be lifting the suspension of public masses that was put into place on March 16. 

That was in spite of the proclamation by Gov. Kim Reynolds who said, on Monday, that religious and spiritual gatherings are no longer prohibited.

"The Bishop is aware of the governor's proclamation and is carefully considering how to proceed, taking into consideration to well-being of the priests and the faithful of the diocese at this time," the Bishop's Office said in a news release.

The Bishop's Office said it will announce any changes regarding Mass as soon as they are made, the news release continued.

