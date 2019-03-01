If you go

WHAT: The 27th annual "Sing All About It" show choir invitational, featuring many of the top middle school and high school show choirs from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

WHERE: East High School, 5011 Mayhew Ave. Sioux City

WHEN: The middle school competition begins at 4 p.m. Friday, wrapping up with awards at around 8:20 p.m. The high school contest will run throughout the day on Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. Judges will name the top six show choirs at 5:30 p.m. and the finals begin at 7:30 p.m. Grand champion choir, best band, best choreography and best vocal recognition awards will be handed out at 10:30 p.m.

COST: $5, Friday performances; $10, daytime only pass; $8, finals only pass; $15 for all Saturday performances.