Sioux City enjoys summery Tuesday before April reality check

SIOUX CITY -- Summer will feel like it is just around the corner in Siouxland on Tuesday. However, the weather will be much more April-like on Wednesday.

Jim Murray, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said a combination of sunshine and southerly winds will send Tuesday's temps to near 74 for a high.

"That is a good 20 degrees above normal," he said.

By Wednesday morning, a cold front will bring gusty northwest winds of more than 35 mph plus a chance for rain. Sioux City's daytime high will likely stay in the 50s.

Gusty northwest winds will remain the norm for Thursday as Sioux City's high will top at 48, a few degrees before average.

Murray said the weekend forecast will likely be more consistently seasonal.

"For Friday through Sunday, Siouxland will have daytime highs ranging from the mid-40s to mid-50s as well as lows between the upper 20s and lower 30s."

