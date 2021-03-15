 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sioux City experiences a slushy Monday, while northern communities experience snowfall
View Comments

Sioux City experiences a slushy Monday, while northern communities experience snowfall

{{featured_button_text}}
Weather Feature

A person walks past the reflection of City Hall in Sioux City in this January 2018 file photo. 

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- While Monday's snowfall in Sioux City quickly turned to slush by mid-morning, people in parts of southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa were digging out from under 3 to 5 inches of snowy precipitation.

"The amount of snow a community received was totally dependent on how warm the temperatures stayed," Peter Rogers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, explained. "Sioux City, which had temps of above freezing, received around an inch of rain mixed with snow. Areas like Hull, Iowa, had up to 5 inches in snowfall."

By mid-morning on Monday, most of the snow was gone from the area. In its place was plenty of clouds as well as a forecast high near 38.

Rogers said Tuesday will see a slight chance of snow, before 1 p.m., and a chance for rain and snow, after 1 p.m. The high will top off at around 43 degrees.

Another chance for precipitation may come on Wednesday.

"Like it will be on Tuesday, it could come as rain or it can come as snow," Rogers said. "With a forecast high of 42 on Wednesday, the snow will probably melt pretty quickly."  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News