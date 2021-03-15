Sioux City experiences a slushy Monday, while northern communities experience snowfall

SIOUX CITY -- While Monday's snowfall in Sioux City quickly turned to slush by mid-morning, people in parts of southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa were digging out from under 3 to 5 inches of snowy precipitation.

"The amount of snow a community received was totally dependent on how warm the temperatures stayed," Peter Rogers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, explained. "Sioux City, which had temps of above freezing, received around an inch of rain mixed with snow. Areas like Hull, Iowa, had up to 5 inches in snowfall."

By mid-morning on Monday, most of the snow was gone from the area. In its place was plenty of clouds as well as a forecast high near 38.

Rogers said Tuesday will see a slight chance of snow, before 1 p.m., and a chance for rain and snow, after 1 p.m. The high will top off at around 43 degrees.

Another chance for precipitation may come on Wednesday.

"Like it will be on Tuesday, it could come as rain or it can come as snow," Rogers said. "With a forecast high of 42 on Wednesday, the snow will probably melt pretty quickly."

