SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Farmers Market will hold an organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Gleeson Room at the Wilbur Aalfs Library, 529 Pierce St.

The Farmers Market is returning this year to the Tyson Events Center after 14 years. The first steps in this return are organizational meetings to update existing vendors and to introduce prospective new vendors.

Sioux City Farmers Market

The meeting is open to all interested vendors and the general public.

In partnership with the Tyson Events Center and the City of Sioux City, the Farmers Market is located at the corner of Pearl Street and Tri View Avenue on the Tyson Center's parking lot. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday between May 3 and Oct. 28.

More information can be found at farmersmarketsiouxcity.com.