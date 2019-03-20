SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Farmers Market will be holding its second organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Gleeson Room of the Sioux City Main Library, 529 Pierce St.
The open-to-the-public meeting is designed to update existing vendors while attracting prospective new vendors.
Organizers are currently looking for additional vendors of pastries, bread, fruit, art, crafts, dried or fresh flowers, plants and dairy products for the 2019 season.
In partnership with the Tyson Events Center and the City of Sioux City, the Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Wednesday and Saturday from May 1 to Oct. 26 in the Tyson parking lot at the corner of Pearl Street and Tri View Avenue.
Vendor regulations and applications are available at farmersmarketsiouxcity.com.