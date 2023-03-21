SIOUX CITY -- Interested vendors and the general public are invited to a Sioux City Farmers Market organizational meeting being held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Gleeson Room at the Downtown Public Library, 529 Pierce St.

Organizational meetings allow for vendors to introduce themselves while receiving for the new season.

Currently, the Sioux City Farmers Market is looking for additional food trucks, pastries, bread, fruit, art, crafts, plants and dairy products to join the 2023 season.

But Fresh Buy Local - Siouxland, Inc. (BFBL-S) is the nonprofit operator of the Sioux City Farmers Market.

In partnership with the Tyson Events Center and the City of Sioux City, the Farmers Market is located on the corner of Pearl Street and Tri View Avenue on the Tyson Events Center suite parking lot, beginning, May 3 and running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Wednesday and Saturday until Oct. 28.

Vendor regulations and applications are available at farmersmarketsiouxcity.com.