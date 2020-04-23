Sioux City Farmers Market to open its season on May 6

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Farmers Market will open its season on May 6 while its staff works to implement heightened protocols to ensure the safety of patrons, vendors and staff.

Marketing manager Becky Kempers said portable hand washing stations, hand sanitizing stations, COVID-19 signage in addition to a market-wide use of food safety gloves, masks and other adjustment will be added.

"We love that our event is, historically, a social one," she said in a statement. "(But) our core remains the same: provide a safe space for patrons to make quick and purposeful trips to get local products."

Buy Fresh Buy Local -- Siouxland, Inc. (BFBL-S) is a nonprofit operator of the Farmers Market and is a member of both the Iowa Buy Fresh Buy Local Initiative and the Food Route organization, providing fresh, locally-produced products to the tables of Siouxland.

A partnership between the Tyson Events Center and the City of Sioux City, the Farmers Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Wednesday and Saturday, until Oct. 31 in the parking lot at the corner of Pearl Street and Tri-View Avenue.

