Sioux City Fire Rescue diverts traffic due to gas line break

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue is diverting traffic from West 15th to West 19th Streets on Monday morning.
Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a gas line that was struck. Emergency personnel are checking with reports of gas odors in at least a few of the businesses along those blocks.
On their Twitter feed, Sioux City firefighters have advised motorists to proceed with caution.
Check back with Siouxcityjournal.com for more details on this ongoing story.