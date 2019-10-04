SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue will be kicking off National Fire Prevention Week with an Open House at all fire stations from 1 - 4 p.m. Sunday. The public can take tours of the building, receive a free lunch and learn some fire safety tips.
This is the chief reason for Fire Prevention Week, which begins on Sunday and ending Oct. 12. The campaign encourages everyone to create and practice their home fire escape plan. Many people underestimate the speed at which a fire can grow inside the home and how quickly the toxic smoke from these fire can fill a home.
Toxic and deadly smoke builds rapidly if a fire occurs in your home. working smoke alarms and a goof fire escape plans are keys to your survival.
Sioux City Fire Rescue supports the Safe Home Program, which is a free service to a free service provided to any Sioux City resident. It consists of a home fire and safety guide; a home survey by trained fire personnel and a free smoke alarm installation.
Residents can sign up for Sioux City Fire Rescue's Safe Home Program during Sunday's open house or by calling 712-279-6377.