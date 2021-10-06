 Skip to main content
Sioux City Fire Rescue to host Fallen Firefighters ceremony

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue invites the public to its Fallen Firefighters Ceremony, which begins with the Presentation of Colors at 3 p.m. Friday on the northside of City Hall, 405 Sixth St.

The ceremony honors the brave firefighters who gave their lives serving and protecting the citizens of Sioux City.

In total, 12 firefighters have died in service. The first fallen firefighter was Lawrence Shanley, who died in 1884. The most recent deaths were Kirk Wickers and Michael Johnson, who both succumbed in a 1982 blaze.

Public seating will be available at the ceremony.

