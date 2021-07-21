 Skip to main content
Sioux City Fire Rescue to host hydrant party at Pulaski Park on Friday
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Fire Rescue will be blocking off a street, opening a hydrant and hosting a free, fun for the entire family, party.

From 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, a hydrant party will be taking place at Pulaski Park, Highway 75 and Transit Ave. Firefighters will also be offering rig tours and fire safety information. 

Sioux City Fire Rescue will pick various locations on random hot days in the summertime. Go to Facebook.com/sioux-city-fire-rescue or Twitter.com/sioux_city_fire to find out where and when the next hydrant arty will take place.

