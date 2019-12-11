You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sioux City firefighters' union to give checks to Gospel Mission, Food Bank, SAFE Home Program
View Comments

Sioux City firefighters' union to give checks to Gospel Mission, Food Bank, SAFE Home Program

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Professional Firefighters Union Local 7 will present checks to the Gospel Mission, The Food Bank of Siouxland and Sioux City Fire Rescue’s SAFE Home Program.

The check presentation will take place at 10:30 a.m., Friday, at Fire Station 3, 2630 Third St.

Local 7 union representatives will be at the event to answer any questions.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Our great cause

Our great cause

More than 100 years ago, a Journal reporter saw the need to help a little boy and his sister who had no gloves. He took them into a department…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News