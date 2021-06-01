Sioux City Food Truck Fridays to begin its season on Friday

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Food Truck Friday will be returning for a full summer season with a kick-off from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Pearl Street Park, located at Seventh and Pearl Streets.

Now in its sixth season, Sioux City Food Truck Friday has grown into a regional destination, according to volunteer organizer Sam Burrish.

The event will start off with eight trucks, including returning favorites as well as the introduction of new trucks, he said. Additional spots may be added as the season progresses.

Sioux City Food Truck Friday, presented by Seaboard Triumph Foods in collaboration with Downtown Partners and the City of Sioux City, will run every Friday between now and Aug. 27.

"Last season had a delayed start and (featured) a 'grab-and-go' format because of COVID (concerns)," Burrish said. "This season, trucks will be parked farther apart to create more space for lines. Guests will be able to stay in the park to enjoy lunch outside or order food to go."

Over the past six seasons, he said Siouxland's food truck scene continues to develop at a rapid rate.