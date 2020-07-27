Sioux City Food Truck Fridays to make a return in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's popular Food Truck Fridays will be coming back to downtown with a few concessions due to concerns over COVID-19.
According to organizer Sam Burrish, food trucks from around the region will be stationed from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Pearl Street Park, Seventh & Pearl Street. However, trucks will be parked at a distance to one another to encourage social distancing.
In addition, vendors will be wearing masks and customers will also be required to wear masks. Many trucks will have hand sanitizer available to the public. There will be no additional seating or additional trash bin to prevent people from gathering in the park.
This is because Food Truck Fridays is adopting a new grab-and-go format, which encourages people to take their food home or back to their office.
"The goal of the event has always been to establish the food truck scene in Sioux City," Burrish said. "This year, (food truck vendors) has shown us the scene is resilient."
Specifically, trucks have had to be innovative in attracting fans while ensuring safety for both employees and diners.
"People love Food Truck Fridays for the sense of community and we love it too," Burrish said. "That's why safety is our top priority."
The event's grab-and-go approach will give customers as chance to sample a wide assortment of food truck favorite foods in a safe manner.
In past years, Food Truck Fridays would begin its season in early June while finishing the season by late August. This year's truncated season started late and will end Sept. 4.
"Vendors have been very understanding about the timing and factors we've had to consider (this year)," Burrish said. "We are trying to balance offering a number of food trucks in a safe environment."
In 2019, customers lined up at food trucks during Food Truck Fridays, held weekly at Seventh and Pearl Streets in downtown Sioux City. This year, truck will be parked at a distance from one another and customers will be encouraged to grab their orders and eat away from the event. Both concessions are due to concerns over the COVID-10 pandemic.