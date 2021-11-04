 Skip to main content
Sioux City fundraiser for homeless and neglected animals starts November 17

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Humane Society will be hosting its annual Paws 'N Claus fundraiser, that features professional family photographs, with or without Santa and with or without pets.

A fundraiser to support homeless and often neglected animals in Siouxland, Paws 'N Claus will be at 823 Gordon Drive from Nov. 17 - 23. Sittings will feature a beautiful background with a holiday theme. Appointments can be made at siouxlandhumanesociety.org

In addition, pet toys, raffle tickets, shirts and hand-dipped decorated dog biscuits will be available for purchase.

Established in 1889, the Siouxland Humane Society is a nonprofit organization solely supported by private donations. Money raised by Paws 'N Claus will go directly to care for the thousands of homeless, neglected and abused animals it helps each year.

Siouxland Humane Society logo
Provided
