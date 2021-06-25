Sioux City Game Con coming to Abu Bekr Shrine Temple

SIOUX CITY -- The 2021 Sioux City Game Con (SCGC), which is the area's convention for video and tabletop games, will be held Aug. 20 - 22, at the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, 820 Nebraska St.

Sioux City Game Con will fill two floors of the historic Shrine Temple with video game tournaments, card games, board games, Dungeons & Dragons adventures, historical medieval martial arts reenactments and much more. SCGC will also feature a large vendor hall, charity auction as well as local artists creating onsite game and geek culture arts.

"We are excited to be the first regional game convention to break the event dry spell of the pandemic/quarantine era," said founder and event manager Bart Miller. "This is a a family-friendly event with games of all kinds run by local volunteers who enjoy tabletop and video gaming."

Interested attendees can visit tabletop.events/conventions/sioux-city-games-com to see current event listings, attendance details and sign-up information.

