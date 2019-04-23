{{featured_button_text}}
arbor day foundaition
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Sioux City achieved this recognition by meeting the program's four requirements: developing a tree board or department; a tree care ordinance; an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation

"Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand," Dan Lambe, Arbor Day Foundation president, explained. "Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it's through volunteer engagement or public education." 

The Arbor Day Foundation is a nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees.

