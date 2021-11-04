Sioux City holiday fashion event runs December 4

SIOUX CITY -- Rooted Boutique will be hosting a holiday fashion show at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

A clothing store for men's and women's contemporary clothing with locations in Holstein, Iowa and at 505 Sixth St. in Sioux City, Rooted Boutique features quality brands that promote confidence and fun.

The holiday fashion show will begin at 6:30 p.m., with cocktails in the Orpheum Theatre lobby, and the runway show at 8 p.m.

General admission tickets will be available at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office as well as at Orpheumlive.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.