Sioux City holiday fashion event runs December 4

Rooted Boutique

Afton Wulf adjusts a necklace on a mannequin last week at Rooted Boutique on the ground floor of the recently renovated Davidson Building at Sixth and Pierce in downtown Sioux City. The women's and men's clothing store is second location of the Holstein, Iowa-based business.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Rooted Boutique will be hosting a holiday fashion show at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

A clothing store for men's and women's contemporary clothing with locations in Holstein, Iowa and at 505 Sixth St. in Sioux City, Rooted Boutique features quality brands that promote confidence and fun. 

The holiday fashion show will begin at 6:30 p.m., with cocktails in the Orpheum Theatre lobby, and the runway show at 8 p.m.

General admission tickets will be available at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office as well as at Orpheumlive.com.  

