Sioux City Human Rights Commission reopen office to the public

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Human Rights Commission office reopened its offices to the public on Monday.
Located in Suite 410 at the Sioux City City Hall, 405 6th St., the Human Rights Commission will still enforce social distance requirements due to the size of its offices. Access will be limited to one person at a time and it is strongly encouraged that an appointment be made prior to coming to the office.
Staff will remain accessible at 712-279-6985, by email or at Zoom. A face mask is required for entry and may be provided for those without their own.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.