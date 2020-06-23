You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sioux City Human Rights Commission reopen office to the public
View Comments

Sioux City Human Rights Commission reopen office to the public

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Human Rights Commission office reopened its offices to the public on Monday. 

Located in Suite 410 at the Sioux City City Hall, 405 6th St., the Human Rights Commission will still enforce social distance requirements due to the size of its offices. Access will be limited to one person at a time and it is strongly encouraged that an appointment be made prior to coming to the office.

Staff will remain accessible at 712-279-6985, by email or at Zoom. A face mask is required for entry and may be provided for those without their own.  

City of Sioux City logo
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News