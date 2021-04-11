Sioux City International Film Festival, set for Sept. 30-Oct. 3, will honor co-founder Mullin

SIOUX CITY -- The 16th annual Sioux City International Film Festival, set for the Promenade Cinema 14 from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, will honor Rick Mullin, the late co-founder of the event.

Mullin, a local businessman, Democratic activist and an active member of the community, died suddenly in late February. Mullin, along with Sioux City attorney Tim Bottaro and Gary Lipshutz, Margot Chesebro and John Carter, started the Sioux City International Film Festival back in 2005.

"Rick's involvement in the Sioux City community was remarkable and his absence is felt by the many lives he touched through his love of Sioux City and the arts," SCIFF president-elect Leslie Werden said in a statement. "Our board is saddened by the loss of a dear friend and film enthusiast; we dedicate this year's festival to his memory to honor his commitment to the community."

The festival showcases short films from around the world. The festival this year falls during Latinx Heritage Month, and this year's theme is Film Latinx, according to a press release from the nonprofit. The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and this year's festival will follow CDC guidelines.

Filmmakers who would like to submit a film to the festival have until July 1. Submissions can be made online at filmfreeway.com/SiouxCityFilmFestival.

