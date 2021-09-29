Sioux City International Film Festival to kick off with slate of locally-produced movies

SIOUX CITY -- Locally or regionally-produced films will kickoff the 16th annual Sioux City International Film Festival Thursday at the Promenade Cinema 14, 924 Fourth St.

In addition to short subjects filmed in Iowa and Nebraska, "Storm Lake," Beth Levison and Jerry Risius' documentary on Art Cullen, the Pulitzer Prize-winning editor of the Storm Lake Times newspaper, will be screened at 7:30 p.m.

Cullen and his family are slated to participate in a Q&A hosted by Journal editor Bruce Miller at the conclusion of the movie.

Thursday night's slate of programming is free to the public, but seating may be limited, organizers say.

The longest continuously-run short subject film festival in Iowa, the Sioux City International Film Festival will feature blocks of movies at the Promenade, Friday through Sunday, in addition to open-to-the-public workshop presented by filmmakers, Friday and Saturday, at the Sioux City Convention Center, 800 Fourth St.

More than 260 short subjects movies were submitted, according to festival director Adam Gonshorowski. The field was winnowed down to 83 movies in the categories of documentary, drama, comedy, horror/thriller and sci-fi/fantasy by board and select committee members

Awards for top entries in each category, as well as a "Best of the Fest" and "Audience Choice," will be handed out during a 7 p.m. Saturday ceremony.

Among the selected entries will be "Skin," the winner of the 2018 Academy Award Best Live Action Short, as well as "The Letter Room" and "Feeling Through," which were both Academy Award-nominated shorts in 2021.

"This is the first year in which we we've had Oscar-winning or Oscar-nominated films," festival vice president Greg Giles said. "We are very pleased to be able to show them here."

Workshop presenters -- who will present either virtually or in-person -- will included John Gray (creator of CBS's long-running "The Ghost Whisperer"), Brazilian-born screenwriter Denis Nielsen, Panamanian filmmaker Carlos Carrasco, Chicago-born screenwriter Anna Keizer, and actor-turned-director Gedde Watanabe ("Sixteen Candles").

A nonprofit whose mission is to promote independent films and filmmakers to Sioux City, SCIFF was co-founded by Rick Mullin, who died in February.

In his honor, SCIFF's greenroom is being named The Rick Mullin Filmmaker Lounge.

Since its creation, SCIFF has been well received by both filmmakers and audiences.

"We know movie makers like us because we treat them well," Giles said. "Audiences like the festival because we're bringing them films they wouldn't see unless they were in a much bigger market."

