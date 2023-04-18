SIOUX CITY -- The 18th annual Sioux City International Film Festival will return to the Promenade Cinema 14, 924 Fourth St., Oct. 5 - 8.

This year's theme will be "What We See: The Art of Cinematography."

Cinematography is the art and technique of capturing visual images on film or digital, playing a crucial role in the creation of a film. To celebrate cinematography in film, Vance Thompson Vision is sponsoring a "Worth Seeing" award for best cinematography in the year.

"Attending the Sioux City International Film Festival is a great way to appreciate the craft of cinematography and experience a wide range of films from different genres and cultures," festival director Adam Gonshorowski said. "In addition to the screenings, we have panel discussions, Q&A sessions with filmmakers, and networking opportunities for film enthusiasts and industry professionals."

The Sioux City International Film Festival is the longest-running festival in Iowa, showcasing short movies from around the world. Its mission is to promote independent films and filmmakers to the community through unique events.

More information can be found at siouxcityfilmfest.org.