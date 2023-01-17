Sioux City is likely to see 6 - 11 inches of snow on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City is likely to see anywhere between 6 and 11 inches of snow from a winter storm headed for the area on Wednesday.

"The heaviest snow totals will likely be from a line from Yankton, S.D., to all of northwest Iowa and continuing down to the Sioux City metro area," Peter Rogers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Tuesday morning.

The entire Siouxland area will be under a Winter Storm Watch from 6 a.m. Wednesday morning to 6 a.m. Thursday. This means travel could be very difficult during that time span.

Rogers said snow will likely begin to fall at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, greatly increasing in intensity by the early afternoon hours.

"At times, Siouxland may see as much as an inch of snow per hour by mid-to-late afternoon on Wednesday," he said. "Otherwise, the daytime will top off at 30.

Also by Wednesday afternoon, northeast winds of 5 - 10 mph may gust as high as 25 mph, which may cause blowing snow and whiteout condition in isolated areas.

According to Rogers, heavy snow will likely continue throughout the overnight on Wednesday.

"By daybreak on Thursday, the snow system will largely be out of the area," he said. "Then, come the hard work of digging out of all of that snow."

Thursday will see clearing skies, little or no precipitation as swell as a high in the upper 20s.

This will continue as least until the weekend. Expect partly-to-mostly sunny skies, with highs near 30 and lows in the mid teens.

"We are advising people can stay put or change travel plans on Wednesday," Rogers said.