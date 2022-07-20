Sioux City joins cities nationwide for National Night Out

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Neighborhood Network is inviting residents to celebrate National Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2 at the following locations:

Grandma Moos Park, 221 Cecelia St., hosted by the Greenville Project Area Committee

Riverside Lutheran Church, 1817 Riverside Blvd., hosted by the Riverside Project Area Committee

Cook Park, 505 Market St., hosted by the Westside Neighborhood Coalition

Dale Street Park, 1514 Dale St., hosted by the Jones Street Neighborhood and Rose Hill Neighborhood Coalition

Lathem Park, 1915 So. Lemon St., hosted by Morningside Lutheran Church

St. Mark Lutheran Church, 5200 Glenn Ave., hosted by St. Mark Lutheran Church

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., hosted by St. John Lutheran Church

Leeds Splash Pad, 3810 41st St., hosted by the Leeds Community Club

Mary J. Treglia Community House, 900 Jennings St., hosted by the Mary J. Treglia Community House.

During National Night Out, residents throughout Sioux City and the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening with neighbors and representatives of the Sioux City Police Department and Sioux City Fire - Rescue.

Many of the Sioux City events will have free food, fun games and bounce houses.

For more information on National Night Out, contact Sioux City Neighborhood Network president Rick Arnold at 712-251-8877.