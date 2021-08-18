Sioux City Journal's Health & Leisure Expo set for Friday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Journal's Health & Leisure Expo is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

Billed as the largest health and leisure expo in the tri-state area, the event returns a year after the 2020 expo was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

This year's expo is presented in partnership with UnityPoint Health Sioux City; MercyOne Siouxland; Ear Nose & Throat Consultants and Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers of Dakota Dunes.

The free event will feature speakers, vendors and prize giveaways.

Speakers and their topics include:

8 a.m., Room A -- Dr. Sunu Phillip, UnityPoint Clinic General and Colorectal Surgery, "Lung Cancer Screening and Prevention''

8 a.m., Room B -- Melissa Levering, FNP-BC, MercyOne Singing Hills Family Medicine, Personalizing Care: "Getting the most out of your doctor's appointment"

9 a.m., Room A -- Randy Ehlers, executive director of Siouxland PACE, "All-inclusive Care for the Elderly"