Sioux City Journal's Health & Leisure Expo set for Friday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Journal's Health & Leisure Expo is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.
Billed as the largest health and leisure expo in the tri-state area, the event returns a year after the 2020 expo was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
This year's expo is presented in partnership with UnityPoint Health Sioux City; MercyOne Siouxland; Ear Nose & Throat Consultants and Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers of Dakota Dunes.
The free event will feature speakers, vendors and prize giveaways.
Speakers and their topics include:
8 a.m., Room A -- Dr. Sunu Phillip, UnityPoint Clinic General and Colorectal Surgery, "Lung Cancer Screening and Prevention''
8 a.m., Room B -- Melissa Levering, FNP-BC, MercyOne Singing Hills Family Medicine, Personalizing Care: "Getting the most out of your doctor's appointment"
9 a.m., Room A -- Randy Ehlers, executive director of Siouxland PACE, "All-inclusive Care for the Elderly"
9 a.m., Room B -- Sarah Sitzmann-Ruehle, PT, DPT, Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers, "Balance and Fall Risk in Older Adults"
10 a.m., Room A -- Dr. Steve Warrington, emergency department management for MercyOne, "Emergency Care Reimagined: Your trip to the ER"
10 a.m., Room B -- Hannah Moos, PTA, Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers, "LOVE Your Life with Improved Pelvic Health"
11 a.m., Room A -- Michelle Hardie, PA-C, UnityPoint cardiology services and cardiovascular associates, "Congestive Heart Failure: What you need to know"
11 a.m., Room B -- Adrian Aylor, Au.D, CCCZ-A, Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants, "Hearing Health in Adults;
