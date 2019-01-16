SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City laundromat that was damaged by a Jan. 9 school bus crash has re-opened for business.
According to a post on its Facebook page, Express Laundry Floyd Blvd said on Monday that it is open for business, less than a week after a Sioux City Community Schools bus crashed through the front side of the business.
The driver, James Fields, 62, was cited for failure to maintain control and use of an electronic device while driving.
According to Sioux City Police, Fields was northbound on Floyd Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m. when the bus crossed the southbound lanes, hopped the curb and drove up an embankment before it struck the laundromat, which is on the west side of Floyd Boulevard.
No children were on the bus and no one was inside the building at the time. Fields, who wasn't injured, was taken to a hospital for tests.
Laundromat owner Amanda Beller said no pipes or machines were damaged in the crash, though she estimated last week the repairs could cost $20,000 or $25,000.