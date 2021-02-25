 Skip to main content
Sioux City law firm changes name, adds partners
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City law firm has changed its name and has added new partners. 

The law firm located in the Williges Building in downtown Sioux City has announced they will be known as the Vriezelaar, Tigges, Edgington, Bottaro, Boden & Lessmann Law Firm, effective March 1. 

The firm also announced in a press release that attorneys Dean A. Fankhauser and T. Cody Farrens have joined as partners. 

The firm marked their 25th anniversary in 2020. The firm will be adding family law and criminal law to their list of services, which includes personal injury, workers’ compensation, juvenile, adoption, estate planning, probate, real estate, business/corporate and tax law.

