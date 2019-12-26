You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sioux City law firms to merge; combined firm will be called Moore Corbett
View Comments

Sioux City law firms to merge; combined firm will be called Moore Corbett

{{featured_button_text}}
19-0478-MHMJ-PRINT-MOORE-CORBETT-LOGO-D2
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The law firms of Moore, Heffernan, Moeller & Meis, L.L.P., and Corbett, Anderson, Corbett, Vellinga & Irvin, L.L.P., announced Thursday the merger of the two firms, effective Jan. 1.

The combined firm will be known as the Moore Corbett Law Firm. The Moore firm goes back to 1926, while Corbett was founded in 1896, according to a press release. 

Firm partners will include Dan Moore, Charles Corbett, Maureen Heffernan, Richard Moeller, Robert Meis, Angie Schneiderman, Karrie Hruska and Nikki Nobbe.

Kaitlin Boettcher and Camille Brown will serve as associate attorneys with the firm.

Moore Corbett will be located at 501 Pierce St., Suite 300 of the U.S. Bank Building in downtown Sioux City.

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News