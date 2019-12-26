Sioux City law firms to merge; combined firm will be called Moore Corbett

SIOUX CITY -- The law firms of Moore, Heffernan, Moeller & Meis, L.L.P., and Corbett, Anderson, Corbett, Vellinga & Irvin, L.L.P., announced Thursday the merger of the two firms, effective Jan. 1.
The combined firm will be known as the Moore Corbett Law Firm. The Moore firm goes back to 1926, while Corbett was founded in 1896, according to a press release.
Firm partners will include Dan Moore, Charles Corbett, Maureen Heffernan, Richard Moeller, Robert Meis, Angie Schneiderman, Karrie Hruska and Nikki Nobbe.
Kaitlin Boettcher and Camille Brown will serve as associate attorneys with the firm.
Moore Corbett will be located at 501 Pierce St., Suite 300 of the U.S. Bank Building in downtown Sioux City.