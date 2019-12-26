Sioux City law firms to merge; combined firm will be called Moore Corbett

SIOUX CITY -- The law firms of Moore, Heffernan, Moeller & Meis, L.L.P., and Corbett, Anderson, Corbett, Vellinga & Irvin, L.L.P., announced Thursday the merger of the two firms, effective Jan. 1.

The combined firm will be known as the Moore Corbett Law Firm. The Moore firm goes back to 1926, while Corbett was founded in 1896, according to a press release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Firm partners will include Dan Moore, Charles Corbett, Maureen Heffernan, Richard Moeller, Robert Meis, Angie Schneiderman, Karrie Hruska and Nikki Nobbe.

Kaitlin Boettcher and Camille Brown will serve as associate attorneys with the firm.

Moore Corbett will be located at 501 Pierce St., Suite 300 of the U.S. Bank Building in downtown Sioux City.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.