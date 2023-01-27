Sioux City League of Women Voters cancels Saturday town hall

SIOUX CITY — Residents interested in attending a local town hall in 2023 will have to wait just a little longer.
Friday afternoon, the Sioux City League of Women Voters announced that it was canceling its first planned Saturday forum of the year at the Sioux City Public Museum due to the threat of a winter storm and an announcement from the City of Sioux City of a snow emergency.
With the cancellation, the first LWV legislative town hall in Sioux City in 2023 will be Saturday, Feb. 25. That event is being sponsored by NAACP Sioux City.