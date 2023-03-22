SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, has been chosen as a pilot location for the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail.

As part of the pilot program, the center will receive more than $3,000 in equipment to conduct virtual tours and meet with students in virtual classrooms.

"The new equipment enables us to deliver more distance learning programs and conduct virtual field trips with schools that many noy be able to visit in person," the center's assistant director Sara Olson said. "We are no longer tethered by a desk. With Pro webcams, wireless headsets and Apple MacBook, we can take the students to visit the exhibits and interact with our animatronics, which includes Sgt. Charles Floyd, Thomas Jefferson and Seaman, Captain Lewis' Newfoundland dog who accompanied him on the expedition."

Olson said the equipment, which will be set up this spring, comes at as good time.

"We already post videos of the approximately 50 performances per year that take place in front of live audiences in our auditorium," she said.

With additional equipment, the center will be able to enrich classroom activities with gallery and wall exhibit, campus and outdoor stage events as well as multipurpose room gatherings that will be available to an ever-broadening and diverse audiences.

The gift was made possible by the Lewis and Clark Trust. The Trust supports the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, operated by the National Park Service, in its mission to educate all people and preserve the Lewis and Clark Trail.