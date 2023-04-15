SIOUX CITY — Within the past month, the Sioux City Lions Club distributed more than $13,000 in charity grant money to 11 area non-profit organizations.
The groups that received money are as follows:
- Boys and Girls Home - $1,500 – (child counseling)
- Cardinal Christmas Baskets - $1,000 – (Christmas food baskets)
- Catholic Charities - $1,000 – (Hardy Hope Closet)
- Community Action Agency of Siouxland - $1,000 – (basic personal hygiene items)
- Connections Area Agency on Aging, Inc. - $1,000 – (frozen meals for homebound elderly)
- Food Bank of Siouxland - $2,000 – (backpack program)
- Heartland Counseling Services - $800 – (meals and nutrition program)
- Lucky Leprechauns - $1,500 – (coats for kids)
- Mary Treglia Community House - $2,000 – (washing machine, dryer, dishwasher)
- Siouxland Center for Active Generations - $1,000 – (fitness room)
- Women Aware - $1,000 – (food, housing, and utility assistance)
People are also reading…
In a release, the local chapter said it also awarded Sight Grants to the Art Center Association of Sioux City for an on-line exhibition and to the Siouxland Center for Active Generations for diabetes education.