Sioux City man charged with murder following Sunday morning shooting

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has been charged with second degree murder following a Sunday morning shooting at a Sioux City residence.

Robert D. Buel, 52, was taken into custody and booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

At around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in a home on the 200 block of 21st. St.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male who had been shot and died from his injuries. Officers also located Buel at the residence.

According to Sgt. Jeremy McClure, Buel and the victim were acquaintances and roommates at the residence.

The shooting occurred after the victim and Buel got into an argument. The victim went to the garage. Buel reportedly also went to the garage, armed with a shotgun and handgun, pointing the shotgun at the victim.

Buel then set the shotgun down and shot the victim with the handgun, McClure said in a statement, released Sunday night.

The name of the victim is not being released until his next of kin have been notified.

