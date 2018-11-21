DAKOTA CITY -- A Sioux City hunter was hospitalized after falling through the ice of a private lake while trying to rescue his dog.
Andrew Sedivy, 30, was hunting with a group when a goose he shot went down into a lake near the 1600 block of E Avenue, according to a release from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.
Sedivy’s dog went to retrieve the goose went it fell through the ice. Sedivy went to rescue his dog but fell through the ice himself when he pulled his dog out of the water.
A canoe was used to get to Sedivy, while deputies from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, the property owner and the group of hunters pulled the canoe and Sedivy back to the edge of the lake.
Sedivy and his dog were taken to a local hospital, treated and released.