Sioux City man wins $25,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa -- A Sioux City man has won a $25,000 lottery prize.

Jesus "Danny" Gonzales won the 30th top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "Wild Bingo" scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive, in Sioux City, and claimed his prize Thursday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office. 

Wild Bingo is a $2 scratch game that features 45 top prizes of $25,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.34. For more information about this game and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com

Iowa Lottery logo
